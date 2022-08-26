BIFF to screen 12 films by emerging Korean directors

A compilation of photos shows, from top left, a scene from “Birth,” “Peafowl,” “Beyond” and “The Day after Yesterday.” (BIFF)
Busan International Film Festival on Friday unveiled 12 films for the “Korea Cinema Today-Vision” section, a section dedicated to discovering the latest independent films and emerging Korean directors.
First or second full-length films by the selected Korean filmmakers will be premiered at the section. This year’s selection ranges from drama, silent film to stop-motion animation and thriller, exploring the directors’ different approaches to their subject and filmmaking.
The films are Yoo Ji-young’s “Birth,” Byun Sung-bin’s “Peafowl,” Lee Ha-ram’s “Beyond,” Yoon Ji-hye’s “The Day after Yesterday,” Cho Hyun-chul’s “The Dream Songs,” Lim Seung-hyun’s “The Ripple,” Lee Sol-hui’s “Greenhouse,” Kim Tae-hoon’s “Big Sleep,” Park Jae-beom’s “Mother Land,” Jung Ki-hyuk’s “Star of Ulsan,” Jo Hee-young’s “The Continuing Land” and Ki Mo-tae’s “Paper Man.”
A compilation of photos shows, from top left, a scene from “The Dream Songs,” “The Ripple,” “Greenhouse” and “Big Sleep.” (BIFF)
The 12 films will compete for the DGK Megabox Award, the CGV Arthouse Award and Citizen Critics' Award. They will also compete with films from the New Currents for the KBS Independent Film Award, the Critic b Award, the Watcha Award, the Aurora Media Award and the actor & actress of the year award.
The film festival will also offer screenings and discussions with directors during the festival. Detailed schedules will be available on the official BIFF website.
This year’s BIFF will kick off at Busan Cinema Center and other select theaters in Busan, on Oct. 15.
A compilation of photos shows, from top left, a scene from “Mother Land,” “Star of Ulsan,” “The Continuing Land” and “Paper Man.” (BIFF)
Films screening at the “Korea Cinema Today-Vision” section of BIFF
Yoo Ji-young’s “Birth” captures the story of a couple who faces conflicts arising from an unexpected pregnancy.
Byun Sung-bin’s comedy “Peafowl” focuses on a raucous day of a transgender dancer during his visit to his conservative hometown.
Lee Ha-ram’s “Beyond” is a playful yet eccentric story about a poor boy who follows a maiden ghost on a journey to hell.
Yoon Ji-hye’s “The Day after Yesterday” depicts a bizarre night of dreams where reality and film connect.
Cho Hyun-chul’s “The Dream Songs” centers on two high school girls’ love on the eve of a school trip.
In Lim Seong-hyun’s “The Ripple,” an elderly grandmother, who lost her granddaughter, gets close to a girl who recently lost her grandmother.
Lee Sol-hui’s “Greenhouse” tells the fate of a woman after a tragic incident.
Kim Tae-hoon’s “Big Sleep” portrays a touching story of a lonely runaway boy.
In Park Jae-beom’s animation “Mother Land,” a brother and a sister go on an adventure in search of a sacred red bear.
Jung Ki-hyuk’s “Star of Ulsan” narrates a story of a woman who has been working since losing her husband.
Jo Hee-young’s “The Continuing Land” follows two lovers through their relationship and breakup.
Ki Mo-tae’s “Paper Man” presents a story of a man who lives under a bridge after being kicked out of his house.
