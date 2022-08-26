BIFF to screen 12 films by emerging Korean directors

A compilation of photos shows, from top left, a scene from “Birth,” “Peafowl,” “Beyond” and “The Day after Yesterday.” (BIFF)

Busan International Film Festival on Friday unveiled 12 films for the “Korea Cinema Today-Vision” section, a section dedicated to discovering the latest independent films and emerging Korean directors.



First or second full-length films by the selected Korean filmmakers will be premiered at the section. This year’s selection ranges from drama, silent film to stop-motion animation and thriller, exploring the directors’ different approaches to their subject and filmmaking.



The films are Yoo Ji-young’s “Birth,” Byun Sung-bin’s “Peafowl,” Lee Ha-ram’s “Beyond,” Yoon Ji-hye’s “The Day after Yesterday,” Cho Hyun-chul’s “The Dream Songs,” Lim Seung-hyun’s “The Ripple,” Lee Sol-hui’s “Greenhouse,” Kim Tae-hoon’s “Big Sleep,” Park Jae-beom’s “Mother Land,” Jung Ki-hyuk’s “Star of Ulsan,” Jo Hee-young’s “The Continuing Land” and Ki Mo-tae’s “Paper Man.”





A compilation of photos shows, from top left, a scene from “The Dream Songs,” “The Ripple,” “Greenhouse” and “Big Sleep.” (BIFF)



The 12 films will compete for the DGK Megabox Award, the CGV Arthouse Award and Citizen Critics' Award. They will also compete with films from the New Currents for the KBS Independent Film Award, the Critic b Award, the Watcha Award, the Aurora Media Award and the actor & actress of the year award.



The film festival will also offer screenings and discussions with directors during the festival. Detailed schedules will be available on the official BIFF website.



This year’s BIFF will kick off at Busan Cinema Center and other select theaters in Busan, on Oct. 15.





A compilation of photos shows, from top left, a scene from “Mother Land,” “Star of Ulsan,” “The Continuing Land” and “Paper Man.” (BIFF)