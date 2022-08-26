Tving, Paramount+ to present Lee Joon-ik’s ‘Beyond the Memory’

Poster image of “Beyond the Memory” (Tving)
Lee Joon-ik, a master of period films who was behind “The King and the Clown” (2005), “The Throne” (2015), “Anarchist from Colony” (2017) and “The Book of Fish” (2021), is set to make his Tving debut with the sci-fi drama “Beyond the Memory.”
The filmmaker’s upcoming series will be released in October, according to Tving, local entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s subscription-based streaming platform.
“Beyond the Memory,” widely known by its Korean title “Yonder,” presents the story of a man who receives a mysterious message from his dead wife, inviting him to a place named Yonder. The series questions the true meaning of happiness, life and death.
Set in 2032, the series has a unique setting in which the dead can live on by uploading their memories on Yonder.
Top actor Shin Ha-kyun, who reunites with director Lee after more than 20 years, stars as reporter and widower Jae-hyun in the series. Lee was the producer of Shin’s 1999 film “The Spy.”
Han Ji-min plays Jae-hyun’s wife who was euthanized and continues a new life on Yonder.
Jointly produced by two streaming platforms, Tving and Paramount+, the sci-fi series is the 30-year veteran filmmaker‘s drama debut.
While Tving plans to release the series internationally, there are no plans yet for global distribution.
“The release date for Paramount+ is not decided. ‘Beyond the Memory’ will not be released simultaneously on both streaming platforms,” a Tving official told The Korea Herald.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)