Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets

President Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions while arriving for work at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee declared 7.6 billion won ($5.7 million) in personal assets, in their first asset disclosure since Yoon took office, the government gazette showed Friday.

The first couple's assets fell about 100 million won from February, when Yoon was required to report their assets as a presidential candidate.

Kim accounted for most of their declared assets. Yoon reported his personal assets at 520 million won and Kim's assets at about 7.1 billion won, most of which are bank deposits.

Under anti-corruption law, senior officials at government agencies and national universities, as well as other high-level public office holders, are required to report the status of their assets to the Government Ethics Committee.

The amount declared by each government official includes assets owned by their spouses and immediate family members, such as parents and siblings.

It showed the average assets of 52 ranking officials at the presidential office and the Cabinet came to 4.3 billion won.

Of them, Kim So-young, vice chairperson of the Financial Services Commission, reported the largest amount -- 29.2 billion won in personal assets.

Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho ranked second with 16 billion won in assets.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reported 8.5 billion won in personal assets, according to the gazette. (Yonhap)