 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

[Photo News] First lady mourns over death of mother and her 2 daughters

By Lim Jae-Seong
Published : Aug 25, 2022 - 18:17       Updated : Aug 25, 2022 - 18:17
First lady Kim Keon-hee visited a funeral house in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday and paid condolences to a mother and her two daughters who were found dead earlier this week, after reportedly struggling with debt and illness.

The mother, in her 60s, and her two daughters in their 40s apparently took their own lives after the family suffered from financial difficulties and serious illness, including cancer. Their marginalization from social welfare shocked the public. President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to curb the recurrence of similar cases on Tuesday.

Here are some photos from the scene. 

First lady Kim Keon-hee lays flowers on the altar during her visit Thursday to the funeral house in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, where the public funeral for the mother and her two daughters is being held. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Keon-hee lays flowers on the altar during her visit Thursday to the funeral house in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, where the public funeral for the mother and her two daughters is being held. (Yonhap)
Kim leaves the funeral house after a brief conversation with Won-Buddhist priests who preside over the funeral Thursday.(Yonhap)
Kim leaves the funeral house after a brief conversation with Won-Buddhist priests who preside over the funeral Thursday.(Yonhap)
Condolence flowers for the mother and her two daughters sent by President Yoon Suk-yeol are laid in front of the funeral altar on Thursday.(Yonhap)
Condolence flowers for the mother and her two daughters sent by President Yoon Suk-yeol are laid in front of the funeral altar on Thursday.(Yonhap)


By Lim Jae-Seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114