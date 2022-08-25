S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 100,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes

People line up at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the third straight day Thursday amid concerns over a resurgence of the omicron subvariant.

The country added 113,371 new COVID-19 infections, including 369 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,701,921, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections jumped to 180,752 cases on Aug. 17 from 84,097 a day earlier. The daily tally then declined over the following five days, falling to 59,028 on Monday.

But the daily caseload rebounded to 150,236 on Tuesday and remained above 100,000 on Wednesday at 139,339.

The country reported 108 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,332, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 566, down from 573 a day earlier. (Yonhap)