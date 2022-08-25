 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Producer prices grow for 7th month in July on electricity, service costs

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 25, 2022 - 09:31       Updated : Aug 25, 2022 - 09:31
(Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

South Korea's producer prices increased for the seventh straight month in July as electricity and transportation service bills rose, raising worries that it could add to upward pressure on already-high inflation, central bank data showed Thursday.

The producer price index, a major barometer of consumer inflation, stood at 120.47 last month, up 0.3 percent from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Compared with a year earlier, the index jumped 9.2 percent, the 20th consecutive month of on-year rises.

Manufactured product prices were down 0.6 percent on-month in July thanks in part to a fall in coal and oil prices. But electricity and other service bills, including transportation costs, drove up the index.

Farming good prices also jumped 11.9 percent, though prices of livestock and fishery products declined 2 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

An increase in producer prices is feared to add to upward pressure on inflation as it could translate into higher prices of consumer goods.

The country's consumer prices soared 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace in almost 24 years, amid high energy and food prices

To tame inflation, the central bank hiked its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage point last month, the steepest and sixth rate hike since August last year. It is widely expected to raise the rate by 0.25 percentage point in a meeting later in the day. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114