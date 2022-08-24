[Graphic News] Massachusetts named best place to live in US

Massachusetts has been named the best state to live in the United States in a recent survey.
WalletHub, a Washington-based personal finance website, has ranked the 50 states’ “livability” according to their affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety in 2022.
Massachusetts topped the list garnering 62.65 points out of 100. The state ranked first in “education and health,” fourth in “safety” and sixth in “quality of life.”
New Jersey came second, followed by New York, Idaho and Virginia. Southern states, including Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, filled out the bottom of the rankings.
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)