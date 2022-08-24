[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils Chuseok gift sets



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates the Chuseok holiday season with a selection of gifts chosen by expert connoisseurs, available for purchase until Sept. 6.



2022 Chuseok gift sets come in six categories: Beef, Seafood, Gourmet, Beverage, JW Exclusive and JW Experience.



The Beef Selection includes aged lamb chops, marinated bulgogi and six other premium meat sets. The Seafood Selection presents Wando abalone on seaweed. The Gourmet Selection features handmade Hanwoo beef jerky.



The JW Selection includes a signature diffuser set with luxury gift box sets and gourmet items. The JW Experience Selection includes exclusive benefits from room packages to hotel buffet dining vouchers.



Gift sets are available at Cafe One, located on the first floor of the hotel. Prices range from 200,000 won to 6 million won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6756.





Mayfield Hotel Seoul presents modern European dining restaurant



Mayfield Hotel Seoul, located a five-minute drive from Gimpo International Airport, has recently reopened a modern European cuisine dining restaurant, The Kew.



The nature-friendly interior of the restaurant, designed as if dining inside a greenhouse garden, is inspired by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London.



To mark its renewed opening, the restaurant has prepared the Laurent Perrier La Cuvee Brut, a popular French champagne, at a discounted price of 98,000 won per bottle.



Main dishes include hanwoo beef, lamb and duck meat, priced between 70,000 won to 120,000 won. Pasta, pizza and risotto dishes are priced at around 40,000 won.



The Kew operates from noon to 3 p.m. for lunchtime, and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the evening. The restaurant closes on Mondays.



For reservations, call (02) 2660-9040.





Paradise City Hotel presents art package in time for Frieze Seoul



Paradise City Hotel in Incheon is presenting a “Frieze Seoul” room package from Sept. 3-6. The package includes two tickets to the Frieze Seoul and Kiaf Seoul fair.



Both tickets are “preview pass” type, which means that reentry to the exhibition is allowed at any time during operation hours. The Frieze Seoul runs from Sept. 2-5, and Kiaf Seoul from Sept. 3-6.



Paradise City Hotel also offers its guests a chance to look around some 3,000 art collections situated within the hotel compound. Free entry to the Paradise Art Space is also allowed for package guests.



The hotel will be showcasing an art exhibition and popup store with wine tastings from Sept. 2-4, at Paradise Art Lab Hannam, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



For inquiries, call 1833-8855.





Grand Josun Jeju showcases ‘Fall in Movie with LG CineBeam’ package



Grand Josun Jeju presents a cinema-at-home package, overlooking the hotel’s swimming pool as the backdrop.



The room will be equipped with an outdoor balcony, with the newest LG CineBeam for guests to enjoy the streaming service content of their choice for three hours during their stay.



At the poolside bar, Eat2o, guests can choose among a selection of a bacon cheeseburger set, pizza or an omelet with rice, served with a chilled beverage.



The package is available for stays until Nov. 30, and is priced at 400,000 won. It includes free use of the hotel’s gym and indoor sauna.



Grand Josun Jeju will also be offering live outdoor guitar sessions starting in September.



For reservations, call 1811-0511.



