[Feature] Is K-pop’s ‘universe’ building still worth it?

K-pop girl group aespa (SM Entertainment)

In recent years, K-pop idols have vied to create unique concepts with distinctive background stories. To help their acts stand out from the ever-growing crowd of K-pop groups, local entertainment agencies have been cudgeling their brains over making overarching concepts, creating so-called “universes.”



Under such concepts, groups weave unique, attractive narratives for their images and albums when making a debut or comeback.



The word “universe” originally stems from the “totality of existence” in philosophical circles, but the term has stretched out further afield, being incorporated into movies, cartoons, novels and games to build up stories in fictional settings.



The idea of employing distinct concepts is not new in the K-pop scene. The first-generation bands such as H.O.T., who laid the foundation for today’s K-pop industry in the late 1990s, have introduced the idea by bestowing each member with respective characteristics and personalities. EXO’s emergence in 2012 has opened a new chapter of the universe with a unique backstory. The storytelling described the bandmates as aliens from Exoplanet, and each member was given a supernatural power in the fictional setup. The then never-seen-before concept, which still serves as EXO‘s go-to storyline, stirred up quite the sensation among K-pop fans. And experts say such power of a “universe” continues to be effective, although its longevity remains in question.



“Storytelling of a universe provides an artist’s distinct identity and becomes an element for K-pop fans to play with. Connecting artists’ various contents such as music, music video and performance to one universe allows fans to deeply immerse themselves in the music and the contents created by the group,” an industry official who wished to remain anonymous told The Korea Herald.





K-pop boy group EXO (SM Entertainment)

The latest generation of K-pop musicians took the universe concept to the next level. Aespa’s meterverse-based concept and BTS’ Bangtan Universe are some examples. SM Entertainment recently created its own Marvel-like multiverse “SM Culture Universe,” which is also known as “Kwangya,” a shared universe for its artists.



The universe may not be “essential” in garnering a fandom, but it provides a “great enjoyable source” for the fans, according to Jeong Chang-hwan, chief executive officer of n.CH Entertainment who began his career in the industry in 2000 and has worked with first to fourth generation K-pop acts.



“When social media was less active in the past, creating a universe was almost meaningless. Since an increasing number of K-pop fans from both home and abroad enjoy talking about their favorite acts and their universe on the internet, agencies are keen to provide the playful source for the fans,” he said. “Universe is often created by fans along with a group’s popularity as well.”



The universe concept is here to stay for now, experts said.



“It can be transformed into many unique formats from a storytelling concept to even more complicated ones. It can also be applied to songs, albums and artists’ characteristics, but without requiring continuity,” Jeong said. “Amid the growing demand for the subject, the universe is less likely to disappear anytime soon.”



Local music critics said the majority of K-pop labels believe that their acts’ peculiar universe can play a major role in raising groups’ popularity. Major firms even hire writers to come up with brilliant concepts to capture fans’ imaginations, they said.



“The universe created by earlier groups focused on short-term events or projects. Later acts have since come up with peculiar concepts after observing EXO’s successful case. Especially since having a strong fandom is more important for boy bands, labels have shown a higher tendency to depend on a universe to enable fans to further immerse themselves,” music critic Jung Min-jae said.



Jung however questioned the effectiveness of the universe concept on latest groups’ popularity. Since the concept itself is getting old, K-pop acts will less likely benefit from it as much as EXO. It may help build initial fandoms, but in the long run, groups need listenable songs to take another leap forward, the critic said.





K-pop boy group BTS (Big Hit Music)