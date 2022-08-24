 Back To Top
Business

Oriental Brewery VP shares how beer company could go green

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:56       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:56
Nataly Borges (Oriental Brewery)
Nataly Borges (Oriental Brewery)
South Korea’s largest beer maker Oriental Brewery introduced its climate change-tackling technology at the Conference of Global Climate Action Fund, according to the company on Wednesday.

The conference, initiated for the first time and scheduled to be held from Monday to Friday, was co-hosted by the W Foundation and United Nations Climate Change Convention. It was designed to support private sector efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

At the conference, Nataly Borges, vice president of procurement and sustainability at Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of OB, introduced OB’s management policies to reduce carbon emissions.

She spoke about reducing the amount of carbon emitted in the logistics operations and improving work efficiency, according to the company. She also spoke about OB’s recycling policy for packaging, which uses eco-friendly materials.

“Climate change is the most important issue we face, and has a big impact on the beer industry. As such, it was very meaningful to have participated in this conference, where we can discuss about ways of achieving carbon neutrality,” said Borges.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
