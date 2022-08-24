 Back To Top
National

Korea Herald English Speech Contest sees 36 winners

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:20       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:20
Winners of the 51st Korea Herald English Speech Contest pose for photos at the Australian Embassy in the Republic of Korea in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Park Yujin)
Winners of the 51st Korea Herald English Speech Contest pose for photos at the Australian Embassy in the Republic of Korea in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Park Yujin)


The award ceremony for the 51st Korea Herald English Speech Contest was held at the Australian Embassy in the Republic of Korea in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Tuesday.

The Australian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Catherine Raper, Vice-Chair of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Jo Billing, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae and more were in attendance.

“I believe we could have the next generation of Korean leaders right here,” Raper said, addressing the winners. “Indeed, sooner than you realize, you may be responsible for shaping Korea’s future and strengthening the Australia-Korean partnership over the next 60 years.”

“With you all leading the way, I think this country will only be boosted further in the international market, and we here at AustCham Korea look forward to working with the development these younger generations will bring,” Billing said.

The contest saw a total of 36 winners.

Im Ji-won and Shin Chae-yoon took first place in the domestic elementary school group, while Lee Si-hyun took the top place in the domestic junior high group.

Kim Joanne and Sung Jacob Si-yun took the top prize in the international elementary school group. Min Se-joon was the winner in the international junior high group.

Another 12 came in second place, while 18 were awarded third place. The event also recognized Gate Academy and Ask Academy.

All contest winners were declared honorary reporters of The Korea Herald.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
