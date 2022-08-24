 Back To Top
National

N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 13:22       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 13:22
North Korean workers in protective gear carry out disinfection work in Pyongyang's Sadong District in this undated photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency on June 7, 2022. (KCNA)
North Korean workers in protective gear carry out disinfection work in Pyongyang's Sadong District in this undated photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency on June 7, 2022. (KCNA)

North Korea called Wednesday for heightened alert against a new virus detected in China, just weeks after the country claimed victory over the COVID-19 crisis.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, carried an article warning that the new zoonotic virus called Langya henipavirus could lead to "another pandemic."

"Some experts say the virus could take away lives like the new coronavirus if it is infected among people as the virus can cause severe health problems," it said.

The Langya virus is known to have infected 35 people as of last year since it was first discovered in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong in December 2018.

Pyongyang announced its first COVID-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. Since declaring victory over the virus, it has lifted a face mask mandate and eased antivirus curbs across the country. (Yonhap)

