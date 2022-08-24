 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Govt., ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 09:59       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 10:11
Rep. Sung Il-jong (2nd from L), chief policymaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), speaks during a policy consultation session between the PPP and the government at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Rep. Sung Il-jong (2nd from L), chief policymaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), speaks during a policy consultation session between the PPP and the government at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The government and the ruling party agreed Wednesday to focus on easing inflation woes and helping job seekers in drawing up next year's budget in the wake of growing global inflation concerns.

Rep. Sung Il-jong, the chief policymaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), said the two sides agreed to consider a 50 percent increase in energy vouchers for low-income households and expanding discount coupons for grocery purchases.

To alleviate debt concerns for small businesses and the self-employed, they agreed to consider earmarking budget for a debt adjustment program that would affect some 250,000 people.

The two sides also agreed to dole out 3 million won ($2,238) to young people seeking jobs and expand state subsidiaries to companies that hire the disabled.

"On the basis that state budget should be used to encourage young people, we requested budget for this proposal, and the government said it will actively consider this," Sung told a press briefing.

Also included in the discussions was allocating budget for designing a massive rainwater tunnel in the capital following deadly floods that pounded the capital and surrounding areas earlier this month. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114