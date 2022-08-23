[Newsmaker] Life-size sex dolls enter home

A picture of two imported life-size sex dolls at the Incheon Regional Customs (Yonhap)



Late last month, residents of an apartment complex in Incheon were rattled by the discovery of a headless, mutilated torso, which turned out to be a silicone sex doll.



It was found in the building‘s parking lot, near a car that had a damaged roof. The vehicle’s owner, suspecting that the mannequin must have fallen from a height and landed on the car, reported it to the police. An investigation to identify the owner of the doll is currently ongoing.



The news of the incident sent shockwaves through not just the neighborhood but across the country, where sex and sex toys are still considered taboo. It sparked questions about the national sex doll market, which seemed to have survived despite years of stifling restrictions and a virtual import ban.



Park Do-hyun, a 29-year-old woman, living in the same city, not very far from where the doll was found, said, “I was shocked by the fact that somebody in my city has been using it at home.”



Sex dolls, just a few clicks away



A quick search on Naver leads to several online sellers offering life-size female dolls.



Kwak, a 36-year-old freelance worker living in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, has recently bought a 160-meter-tall doll for 1.5 million won ($1,150) from an online store “Love Love Doll.” He said it was to ease his loneliness.



“Many sex doll shops offering trial services have been shut down in my neighborhood and in other cities, too. Even though they‘re expensive, I think it’s the only option left for me.



”A doll is just a doll. Using sex dolls at home causes no public harm, so I think they should be treated the same as other sex toys,“ he said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



The trial-based sex doll shops he referred to are a new form of business that have emerged over the last few years, offering customers a chance to enjoy sex dolls in a private space. They were short-lived, however, as residents and business owners in nearby areas rallied to have the police crackdown on them.



In one of the latest and largest measures, police authorities in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province in November last year inspected a total of 96 such shops in the greater Seoul area for any violation of rules and laws. This resulted in the permanent closing of all 96 locations.



Under current laws, sex dolls are not illegal, and those shops did not violate the rules with the service itself. The police, however, used other breaches of the law such as illegal advertisements, building regulation violations and failure to comply with juvenile protection rules to force the businesses to close.



It was after this crackdown that more people started considering a purchase of their own doll, and a secondhand market emerged, according to a person who runs a sex doll company.



”Since I started the business in 2019, the number of customers has gradually increased. The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules further boosted sales,“ said the person who wished to be identified only by his surname Lee.





The inside of the factory that makes sex dolls that are modeled on female bodies operated by a sex doll producer Love Love Doll. (Courtesy of Love Love Doll)

