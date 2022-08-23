 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LS Cable & System launches system for remote-control cable management

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Aug 23, 2022 - 16:06       Updated : Aug 23, 2022 - 16:06
An LS Cable & System worker monitors the status of power distribution cables with an i-check system installed on a mobile device. (LS Cable & System)
An LS Cable & System worker monitors the status of power distribution cables with an i-check system installed on a mobile device. (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System will commercialize a remote-control cable management system that detects operational abnormalities, prevents power outages and sends online alerts, said the company on Tuesday.

The new system called i-check allows IoT sensors attached to cables to detect malfunctions such as electricity leakages and overheating, to prevent power outages and fires.

Users will be able to check the status of the cable in real time on the web and mobile devices, and receive push notifications during emergencies.

LS Cable & System also developed a method to digitize and manage cable information and applied it to i-check. Information on the cable’s maintenance history and its remaining life expectancy is given once the QR code from the system is read by a QR reader.

The system is expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing industry, the company said, citing electricity leakages and cable damage as the biggest causes of fires in South Korea.

“Demands for the implementation of the new system are in high in petrochemical plants, hospitals, and traditional markets, as they are prone to high economic losses in the event of massive power outages and fires,” it added.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114