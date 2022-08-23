LS Cable & System launches system for remote-control cable management

An LS Cable & System worker monitors the status of power distribution cables with an i-check system installed on a mobile device. (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System will commercialize a remote-control cable management system that detects operational abnormalities, prevents power outages and sends online alerts, said the company on Tuesday.
The new system called i-check allows IoT sensors attached to cables to detect malfunctions such as electricity leakages and overheating, to prevent power outages and fires.
Users will be able to check the status of the cable in real time on the web and mobile devices, and receive push notifications during emergencies.
LS Cable & System also developed a method to digitize and manage cable information and applied it to i-check. Information on the cable’s maintenance history and its remaining life expectancy is given once the QR code from the system is read by a QR reader.
The system is expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing industry, the company said, citing electricity leakages and cable damage as the biggest causes of fires in South Korea.
“Demands for the implementation of the new system are in high in petrochemical plants, hospitals, and traditional markets, as they are prone to high economic losses in the event of massive power outages and fires,” it added.
By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
)