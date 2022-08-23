Jungwook Hong takes office as WWF-Korea chairman

Jungwook Hong. WWF-Korea



Jungwook Hong, founder and chairman of the plant-based food producer Organica, took office as the chairman of Worldwide Fund for Nature’s Korea office on Tuesday.



Hong has worked closely with WWF-Korea since 2017, joining the organization’s board of directors in that year, and as a private and corporate sponsor of the organization.



“Climate change is the biggest crisis humankind faces, and we are the last generation that can solve the situation. The fate of all living things that share the Earth is dependent on the choices we make,” Hong was quoted as saying by WWF-Korea in taking the office of chairman.



He added that he will endeavor to enable Korea to play a bigger role in developing solutions for the environmental crisis the world faces as the chairman of WWF-Korea.



WWF-Korea is the local branch of WWF, the world’s largest conservation group founded in 1961. WWF currently has branches in more than 100 countries, with over 5 million sponsors.



By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)