Volkswagen Korea to bring ID.4 next month

The new Tiguan Allspace media session on Aug. 23 (Volkswagen Korea)
Volkswagen Korea will launch its first pure electric sports utility vehicle next month as the first overseas branch of the German carmaker outside of Europe, its CEO said Tuesday.
“ID.4, Volkswagen’s first pure electric SUV, will be launched in Korea and we will be the first country in the world for export market outside of Europe,” said Sacha Askidjian, the executive director of Volkswagen Korea at a launching ceremony for the new Tiguan Allspace, a seven-seater family SUV equipped with a gasoline engine.
The New Jetta, the most popular compact import sedan in Volkswagen’s product lineup, will be also launched later this year.
“Volkswagen AG wants to be a part of and contribute to Korean mobility. Our short-term target is to have a balanced portfolio in terms of body type and also split between diesel, petrol, and EV,” he said.
The announcement was made while launching the new Tiguan All, which Askidjian called a “well-made German SUV.”
“The new Tiguan Allspace is one of the strategic models that will lead the accessible premium. It will provide a new premium value that has never been experienced before based on its excellent product value which is hard to find in other imported SUV class,” he said.
It is equipped with a 2.0 TSI turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection that produces a maximum output of 186 horsepower and a maximum torque of 30.6 kilogram-meters.
Compared to the previous model, the overall length is 30mm longer and the overall height is 15mm lower, completing a sportier ratio and a comfortable indoor space.
The trunk is capable of storing up to 1,775 liters of goods when the second row and the third row are folded.
The car is equipped with advanced safety and convenience features such as IQ.Drive-Travel Assist to enable drivers to experience comfortable and safe driving.
The SUV is priced at 50.2 million won ($37,300) with August promotional benefits.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)