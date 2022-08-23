 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Volkswagen Korea to bring ID.4 next month

By Hong Yoo
Published : Aug 23, 2022 - 14:10       Updated : Aug 23, 2022 - 14:10
The new Tiguan Allspace media session on Aug. 23 (Volkswagen Korea)
The new Tiguan Allspace media session on Aug. 23 (Volkswagen Korea)
Volkswagen Korea will launch its first pure electric sports utility vehicle next month as the first overseas branch of the German carmaker outside of Europe, its CEO said Tuesday.

“ID.4, Volkswagen’s first pure electric SUV, will be launched in Korea and we will be the first country in the world for export market outside of Europe,” said Sacha Askidjian, the executive director of Volkswagen Korea at a launching ceremony for the new Tiguan Allspace, a seven-seater family SUV equipped with a gasoline engine.

The New Jetta, the most popular compact import sedan in Volkswagen’s product lineup, will be also launched later this year.

“Volkswagen AG wants to be a part of and contribute to Korean mobility. Our short-term target is to have a balanced portfolio in terms of body type and also split between diesel, petrol, and EV,” he said.

The announcement was made while launching the new Tiguan All, which Askidjian called a “well-made German SUV.”

“The new Tiguan Allspace is one of the strategic models that will lead the accessible premium. It will provide a new premium value that has never been experienced before based on its excellent product value which is hard to find in other imported SUV class,” he said.

It is equipped with a 2.0 TSI turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection that produces a maximum output of 186 horsepower and a maximum torque of 30.6 kilogram-meters.

Compared to the previous model, the overall length is 30mm longer and the overall height is 15mm lower, completing a sportier ratio and a comfortable indoor space.

The trunk is capable of storing up to 1,775 liters of goods when the second row and the third row are folded.

The car is equipped with advanced safety and convenience features such as IQ.Drive-Travel Assist to enable drivers to experience comfortable and safe driving.

The SUV is priced at 50.2 million won ($37,300) with August promotional benefits.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114