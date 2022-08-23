[Behind the Wheel] Maserati’s first hybrid powerful yet traditional

Test-drive session of the Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province (Stellantis Korea)
The Maserati Ghibli GT Hybrid is a car that can satisfy those who love the sound of a combustion engine, but want to make a more fuel-efficient choice.
The Ghibli GT Hybrid is the first ever electrified Maserati model, with which the luxury brand makes an attempt to keep up with the trends of the automobile industry.
Maserati uses a 2.0-liter, four-cylindrical gas turbo engine boosted by a 48-volt battery and offers a maximum torque of 45.9 kilogram-meters.
In a 245-kilometer test drive session from Seoul to Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, the Ghibli GT Hybrid enveloped the driver in the strong sounds of the engine that would make anyone wonder if it really is a hybrid car.
The car offered a fun driving experience when driven in sports mode, as one could feel the engine actually boosting the power when pressing down on the accelerator.
It reaches 100 kilometers per hour from zero in an admirable 5.7 seconds.
Just like most other hybrid models, the car has regenerative braking that converts power from braking the car into energy.
The Ghibli GT Hybrid went an average 9 kilometers per liter of gas during a three-hour drive through the city and on the freeway.
Maserati says the hybrid model reduces carbon emissions by 22 percent compared to its gasoline model.
Driving on especially curvy roads, the car was able to make smooth and stable turns as the weight of the car is evenly distributed with its engine in the front and the 48-volt battery in the back.
But driving on a bumpy paved freeway, the car seemed to be incapable of absorbing the shock with its suspension system, making for an uncomfortable ride in such road conditions.
As for the interior, the car is equipped with an infotainment system that enables the use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The front seats are very spacious, allowing for comfortable long-distance driving.
There was enough headroom in the backseats as well, though not much leg space for a person 170 centimeters tall.
The biggest change observed from the design of the Ghibli GT Hybrid is the boomerang-shaped light-emitting diode cluster in the taillights.
Maserati also changed the front grille using a Maserati tuning fork-shaped bar on the grille to accentuate its fancy feel.
Overall, the Ghibli GT Hybrid was shaped voluptuously to look glamorous and sophisticated -- a perfect look for a fancy, playful second car for leisure.
Prices for the hybrid luxury sedan start at 118.6 million won ($88,400).
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)