Gyeongbok Palace bathed in moonlight

Nighttime view of Gyeongbokgung’s Gyeonghoeru pavilion (CHA)
Gyeongbokgung, the main royal palace of the Joseon era located in downtown Seoul, will stay open in evening hours for nighttime viewing from Sept. 1 to Nov. 6.
The palace will offer nighttime viewings from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, with last admission at 8:30 p.m.
Over the Chuseok holiday of Sept. 10-12, the palace will offer nighttime viewing on Monday as well.
The palace will also stay open for nighttime viewing on Oct. 3-4, Monday and Tuesday, during the 2022 Palace Culture Festival.
Online tickets for the month of September will open at 10 a.m. Thursday on the 11Street site.
Reservations for October’s viewings will open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, with 2,000 tickets available for each day.
A total of 700 tickets are set aside each day for those purchasing tickets at the site on the day of the visit, with 500 tickets allotted for Koreans and 200 for foreigners.
One person can purchase up to two tickets, either online or offline. Tickets are priced at 3,000 won.
Visitors dressed in hanbok, those with disabilities and seniors aged 65 and older are granted free access upon presenting their identification card at the gate Heungnyemun.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)