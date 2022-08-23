 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to over 150,000 amid resurgence woes

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2022 - 09:48       Updated : Aug 23, 2022 - 09:48
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 150,000 Tuesday after declining over the previous five days, with health authorities staying vigilant against the resurgence of the omicron subvariant.

The country added 150,258 new COVID-19 infections, including 504 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,449,475, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections jumped to 180,771 cases on Aug. 17 from 62,056 a day earlier. The daily tally then fell over the past five days, tallying 59,046 on Monday.

The country reported 52 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,161, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent

The number of critically ill patients came to 487, down 64 from the previous day. (Yonhap)

