[Herald Interview] Cultural bridges, exchanges with Korea would help Sharjah become global city

Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations Chairman Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan al-Qasimi speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on Aug. 3. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Cultural bridges and people-to-people ties with Korea would help Sharjah, the third-largest city in the United Arab Emirates, become an international city, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan al-Qasimi, chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations, said during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



“Sharjah aims to build comprehensive international development and relations,” said al-Qasimi, acknowledging Korea as a significant partner for Sharjah.



He suggested looking beyond cooperation between Seoul, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and toward potential ties between Sharjah and Jeju Island.



Jeju is unique, a city of peace and understands cultural dialogue, said al-Qasimi.



Calling Sharjah the UAE capital of culture, education and innovation, al-Qasimi said it has a thriving $30 billion economy and is home to residents of 200 different nationalities.



Sharjah’s ruler, Sultan bin Muhammad al-Qasimi, has sought to focus on building cultural bridges around the world, especially from the multinational city, which has 45,000 students in 18 academic institutions at university level.



Like Sharjah, Jeju also has a large number of international students and is where quality of life is placed at the forefront, al-Qasimi said.



Earlier this month, al-Qasimi visited Seoul, leading a high-level delegation of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations seeking to strengthen bilateral economic and cultural ties.



Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations Chairman Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan al-Qasimi is pictured during an interview with The Korea Herald at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on Aug. 3. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)