National

S. Korea seeks to nurture 1m digital talents by 2026

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2022 - 11:42       Updated : Aug 22, 2022 - 11:42
This photo provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT shows Minister Lim Hye-sook attending a meeting through a metaverse platform on Aug. 27, 2021. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT shows Minister Lim Hye-sook attending a meeting through a metaverse platform on Aug. 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

The government plans to nurture a total of 1 million professionals specialized in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, metaverse or other digital technologies over the next five years, the education ministry said Monday.

The plan is aimed at meeting the labor demand for digital talents and helping promote the interdisciplinary fusion of digital technologies and other fields of study, the education ministry said.

Under the plan, universities will be granted special privileges to increase admission quotas for their digital-related departments while the government provides subsidies to increase the number of researchers in the digital fields.

By 2027, the government will also designate 100 universities specialized in software.

Special software or AI courses will also be provided in elite science high schools in a pilot project starting this year, and the government plans to increase occupational high schools specialized in digital technologies, according to the ministry.

In a related bid to beef up digital education, the government will adopt coding classes for elementary and middle school students, it added. (Yonhap)

