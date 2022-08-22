Night market along Han River set to reopen after 3 yrs

Crowds are seen eating and drinking at Han River park after 10 p.m. on July 4. (Yonhap)

A night market along the Han River in southern Seoul is set to reopen later this week, city officials said Monday, after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seoul city government had previously operated a number of night markets in different locations to attract tourists and provide business opportunities to small vendors.

Hangang Moon Light Market at the Han River's riverside park in Seoul's Banpo district will open starting on Friday for a two-day run for a total of 10 times until late October, they said.

Some 40 food trucks and another 60 booths operated by individual vendors and traders will participate in the market, the city government said.

A total of 3.41 million people visited the markets in 2019, the city government said.

A record high of 125 food trucks and 206 vendors participated in the market in one day, it said.

City officials expect the night market to boost local businesses and provide opportunities for young business owners, who have been dealt a heavy blow by the pandemic. (Yonhap)