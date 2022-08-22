 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Night market along Han River set to reopen after 3 yrs

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2022 - 11:22       Updated : Aug 22, 2022 - 11:22
Crowds are seen eating and drinking at Han River park after 10 p.m. on July 4. (Yonhap)
Crowds are seen eating and drinking at Han River park after 10 p.m. on July 4. (Yonhap)

A night market along the Han River in southern Seoul is set to reopen later this week, city officials said Monday, after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seoul city government had previously operated a number of night markets in different locations to attract tourists and provide business opportunities to small vendors.

Hangang Moon Light Market at the Han River's riverside park in Seoul's Banpo district will open starting on Friday for a two-day run for a total of 10 times until late October, they said.

Some 40 food trucks and another 60 booths operated by individual vendors and traders will participate in the market, the city government said.

A total of 3.41 million people visited the markets in 2019, the city government said.

A record high of 125 food trucks and 206 vendors participated in the market in one day, it said.

City officials expect the night market to boost local businesses and provide opportunities for young business owners, who have been dealt a heavy blow by the pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114