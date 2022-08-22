 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on rate hike woes; Korean won sharply down

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Aug 22, 2022 - 09:30
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Monday amid lingering concerns over the US Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening. The Korean won opened sharply lower against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 33.72 points, or 1.35 percent, to trade at 2,458.97 points as of 9:15 a.m.

Investors have been wary of the Fed's policy path, as the minutes of its July meeting released last week showed that the US central bank would continue to push for aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation, according to analysts.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points last month for a second straight time.

Most large-cap stocks lost ground, with tech and bio shares dragging down the index.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 1.48 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix tumbled 2.28 percent.

Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.89 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem went down 0.47 percent.

Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, decreased 1.38 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion lost 0.5 percent.

No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.53 percent, and Kia remained flat.

SOCAR, South Korea's largest car-sharing platform operator, traded 1.43 percent higher on the day of its market debut.

The local currency was trading at 1,335.15 won against the US dollar, down 9.25 won from the previous session's close. It marked the lowest level in more than 13 years. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114