 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korean FM expresses concerns over EV tax incentives during call with US counterpart: source

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 21, 2022 - 20:37       Updated : Aug 21, 2022 - 20:37
This photo shows Foreign Minister Park Jin holding talks over the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
This photo shows Foreign Minister Park Jin holding talks over the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Seoul's top diplomat conveyed to his Washington counterpart concerns over a new US law excluding electric vehicles built outside North America from tax breaks during their recent phone conversation, a diplomatic source said Sunday.

Per the source, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin broached the topic in his call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last Friday.

The $430 billion bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was signed into law by US President Joe Biden last Tuesday. It calls for expanding tax subsidies for electric vehicle buyers, but only for EVs assembled in North America.

The bill also has provisions intended to bar EVs from receiving the benefits if they are equipped with batteries or battery components made using minerals from China.

Major South Korean automakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, have voiced concerns over the act, as they make their flagship EVs, such as the Ioniq 5 and EV6, at domestic plants and ship them overseas.

Flagship EV models for the two companies have been gaining traction in the US market in recent years.

According to the source, Park told Blinken that South Korean automakers are worried about the new law and asked for flexible implementation by the US

Following the conversation, the foreign ministry and the state department each issued a press release, but neither disclosed any discussion of the act.

But on the same day, Park told the National Assembly's committee on foreign affairs that he was aware of South Korean companies' concerns about the new US act and that he had let the US know "through various channels."

Park also noted that the Inflation Reduction Act may violate the South Korea-US Free Trade Agreement and the most-favored-nation treatment principle under the World Trade Organization agreements. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114