[Herald Interview] ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Ki-young revels in show's success

Kang Ki-young (Namooactors Entertainment)



After making his debut in the stage musical, “Our Bad Magnet” (2009), actor Kang Ki-young starred in various projects, including hit TV dramas “Moment of Eighteen” (2018) and “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” (2018) as well as movies “Crazy Romance” (2019) and “Exit” (2019).



But it was his role as senior attorney Jung Myeong-seok in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” arguably the most successful project in his 14-year career, that introduced the actor to his biggest audience yet.



“I never expected the show to be loved by so many people around the world. It doesn't feel real. I am so grateful to play such an interesting character in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,'” Kang said in a recent interview with a group of reporters at a cafe in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.



While he felt relieved by the positive response, Kang said he thought there were still improvements to be made to his character.



Kang, 38, said that in his initial approach, he was not thinking about the full depth of Jung.



“My main focus was his appearance. With his long career at the law firm Hanbada, he needed to look and sound sharp and professional. I tried to emulate the look of Harvey Spector in 'Suits,'” Kang said.



“I realized that focusing on his relationships with the other characters was more important. That allowed me to easily express Jung as a workaholic who prioritizes his clients over what is right,” he added.



Despite the acclaim, Kang stays humble when looking back on his performance.



Kang Ki-young stars as senior attorney Jung Myeong-seok in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Astory)