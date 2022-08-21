 Back To Top
National

Presidential office to announce personnel reshuffle

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 21, 2022 - 10:51       Updated : Aug 21, 2022 - 11:38
President Yoon Suk-yeol gives opening remarks at a dinner with Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and other parliamentary leaders at the presidential office on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol gives opening remarks at a dinner with Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and other parliamentary leaders at the presidential office on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol was expected to appoint Kim Eun-hye, a former lawmaker and his transition team spokesperson, as new senior secretary for press affairs in a reshuffle of the presidential office Sunday, sources said.

Kim, a TV anchorwoman-turned-politician who gave up her parliamentary seat when running unsuccessfully for Gyeonggi Province governor in June's local elections, will replace Choi Young-bum as the senior public relations secretary, sources said.

Lee Kwan-sup, vice chairman of the Korea International Trade Association, is also expected to be appointed to the newly established position of senior presidential secretary for policy and planning, according to the sources.

The presidential office is expected to announce a new pick to fill the position of second deputy national security adviser, which has been vacant since former adviser Shin In-ho resigned earlier this month due to deteriorating health.

Lim Jong-deuk, a former chief of staff at the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served as presidential defense secretary during the Park Geun-hye administration, has been tapped for the post, the sources said.

The reorganization comes as President Yoon has faced calls to overhaul his staff amid falling approval ratings blamed largely on his poor personnel choices in the presidential office and the government. (Yonhap)

