 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Facebook sees over 25% drop in MAU in S. Korea since 2020: report

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 19, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Aug 19, 2022 - 09:30

A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in this illustration picture taken May. 4 (Reuters-Yonhap)
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in this illustration picture taken May. 4 (Reuters-Yonhap)

Facebook, the US social media network operated by Meta Platforms Inc., has seen an over 25 percent decline in the number of monthly active users (MAU) in South Korea across the past two years, an industry analysis report showed Friday.

According to Mobile Index, the big data analysis unit of local data tracker IGAworks, the South Korean MAU tally for Facebook reached 11.09 million as of last month, compared with 14.87 million in May 2020, when the company started compiling related data.

Mobile Index said the tally was based on data from the mobile app stores of Google Inc. and Apple Inc. The July figure also represents a 17 percent on-year decline from 13.34 million.

The downward trend is attributable to the consistent decline in young Facebook users in South Korea.

According to the Korea Information Society Development Institute, the usage rate of Facebook among those aged between 25 and 38 was recorded at 27 percent in 2021, down significantly from 48.6 percent in 2017.

"Many teens and 20-something users have moved to Instagram, and complaints over online ads on Facebook also appear to have grown," an industry source said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114