[Well-curated weekend] Spend summer nights with guilt-free treats, scavenger hunt and musical movie

Jigu Bakery (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

If you’re vegan or on a gluten-free diet, stop by Jigu Bakery this weekend for some delightful treats.



About a 10-minute walk from Gajwa Station Exit No. 1 or 4 on the Gyeongui Jungang Line, following the direction to the Yeonnam-dong community center, the beige awning, floor-to-ceiling windows and a line of people signal the entrance to the bakery.



Certified by the Korean Vegan Dessert Association, the baker of Jigu Bakery offers various desserts, ranging from pound cakes to muffins and scones.



Jigu Bakery has gained popularity for its gluten-free bread and desserts that have attracted many visitors, including YouTubers who scout for new places in and around Yeonnam-dong, now a firmly established hangout in Seoul.





Jigu Bakery (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The two most popular picks are the banana caramel pecan cake and lemon cake, which are 3,500 and 3,000 won, respectively.



Those with less of a sweet tooth can opt for the classic scones, the baker recommends.



Also don’t forget to check Jigu Bakery’s Instagram before your visit, as the baker posts special daily offerings on its account. It posts updates when desserts are sell out as well.



The bakery is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until all ingredients run out. It also opens Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.





A nighttime view of Seoul Forest Park (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Scavenger hunt at Seoul Forest Park



If you are looking for a refreshing night to recharge, head out to Seoul Forest Park’s Green Night Festival.



Located near Ttukseom Station, the festival in the Seongdong-gu park kicked off Aug. 12.



The nighttime festival offers programs with three different themed events that are sure to make for a fun night out: Moonlight Busking, Starlight Strolling and the Mulbit Gallery.



For Moonlight Busking, a magic show, a shadow puppet play of “Ugly Duckling” and a live band performance take place on an open stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.





A nighttime view of Seoul Forest Park (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Prepare to get adventurous on the Starlight Strolling program’s scavenger hunt. Grab a map at the Visitor Center and follow the missions through the woods. The first 100 people to complete the hunt receive a surprise gift. The competition starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



Forest-themed exhibitions are displayed at the community center near the central lake, every day this week at 1 p.m. Sit back and enjoy cello concerts at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.



In addition to the Green Night Festival, Seongdong-gu is holding a nighttime film screening at the park at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday for the rest of this month.



All the programs and events are offered free of charge. For detailed information about the event, visit Seoul Forest Park’s website or its official Instagram and Facebook account. For information on the film screening, visit Seongdong-gu’s official website.





“Turandot,” directed by Kim Si-woo (DIMF)