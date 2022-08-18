[Weekender] The mundane job of teaching AI about the real world

(123rf)









Tech evangelists say artificial intelligence and robots will one day liberate humans from simple and repetitive physical or cognitive tasks.



But before we are all freed from the tedium of such chores, AI first needs an army of patient workers to teach it the subtleties of the real world, such as how to differentiate between a cat and a dog.



Known as data labelers or data annotators, these workers handle large amounts of raw data, made up of images, videos or audio recordings, and label them to be fed into machine learning algorithms.



Only after it is trained by a sufficient amount of labeled data -- think thousands of images of felines of different breeds, colors and sizes, each tagged as a cat -- can the AI distinguish a cat on its own.



Since January, 45-year-old homemaker Yang Jung-yeon has worked as a part-time data labeler, spending hours at home marking images for the AI using her smartphone or computer.





A 45-year-old homemaker Yang marks every car she sees and adds a tag to denote that they are vehicles. (Courtesy of Yang)