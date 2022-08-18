[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Nope



(US)



Opened Aug. 17



Horror



Directed by Jordan Peele



O.J. Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) is a horse trainer and his father (Keith David) runs a successful business providing horses to Hollywood productions. One day, his father dies in a mysterious accident and O.J. and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) inherit the ranch. But things get complicated for the Haywoods when they notice a mysterious cloud on the horizon of their ranch.





Hunt



(Korea)



Opened Aug. 10



Action



Directed by Lee Jung-jae



In the 1980s, two elite agents at the Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), chase a North Korean spy who leaked top secret intel.



The agents go head-to-head in an intense confrontation to prove their loyalty to their country and their respective units.



Amid a growing obsession with hunting down the spy, the agents start to suspect and investigate each other.





Emergency Declaration



(Korea)



Opened Aug. 3



Action



Directed by Han Jae-rim



Veteran detective In-ho (Song Kong-ho) investigates a suspected terrorist only to discover that he has already boarded a plane bound for Hawaii.



Jae-hyuk (Lee Byung-hun), a dedicated father with a fear of flying, boards the same flight. He becomes suspicious of a man who hovers around his daughter.



While panic-stricken passengers are trapped inside, those on the ground struggle to find a way to land the plane safely.



