[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Nope
(US)
Opened Aug. 17
Horror
Directed by Jordan Peele
O.J. Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) is a horse trainer and his father (Keith David) runs a successful business providing horses to Hollywood productions. One day, his father dies in a mysterious accident and O.J. and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) inherit the ranch. But things get complicated for the Haywoods when they notice a mysterious cloud on the horizon of their ranch.
Hunt
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 10
Action
Directed by Lee Jung-jae
In the 1980s, two elite agents at the Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), chase a North Korean spy who leaked top secret intel.
The agents go head-to-head in an intense confrontation to prove their loyalty to their country and their respective units.
Amid a growing obsession with hunting down the spy, the agents start to suspect and investigate each other.
Emergency Declaration
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 3
Action
Directed by Han Jae-rim
Veteran detective In-ho (Song Kong-ho) investigates a suspected terrorist only to discover that he has already boarded a plane bound for Hawaii.
Jae-hyuk (Lee Byung-hun), a dedicated father with a fear of flying, boards the same flight. He becomes suspicious of a man who hovers around his daughter.
While panic-stricken passengers are trapped inside, those on the ground struggle to find a way to land the plane safely.
Hansan: Rising Dragon
(Korea)
Opened July 27
War
Directed by Kim Han-min
In 1592, Joseon loses its capital city, Hanyang, to Japan just 15 days after Japan invaded the country, starting the six-year Imjin War. In a series of defeats, the Korean forces are on the verge of collapse, and King Sunjo flees from the capital. While the Japanese Navy gathers a large-scale force around Busan, Adm. Yi Sun-sin (Park Hae-il) prepares for a battle to turn the tide of war.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)