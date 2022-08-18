 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Govt. to create condition for N. Korea to accept 'audacious' offers, minister says

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2022 - 11:03       Updated : Aug 18, 2022 - 11:03
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se (Yonhap)

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration will strive to create a condition for North Korea to embrace the "audacious initiative" intended to support its economic development for its denuclearization steps, Seoul's point man on Pyongyang told lawmakers Thursday.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said the government plans to send more specific messages to the North, going forward, and have related consultations with such other major countries concerned as the United States and China.

In his speech to mark the 77th Liberation Day on Monday, Yoon unveiled some details of the plan, one of his key campaign pledges, to help the impoverished North develop its economy in return for taking steps toward denuclearization. He made offers of a bold program of economic assistance, development, and infrastructure investment.

Speaking at a National Assembly session, Kwon described it as a "bold and comprehensive initiative, which includes economic, political, and military corresponding measures, in accordance with the tangible progress of North Korea's denuclearization."

He added that the government will make preparations for relevant talks with Pyongyang through inter-agency cooperation and focus efforts on drumming up support from other nations.

The Kim Jong-un regime has not responded formally to the conservative South Korean president's overtures. It instead test-fired two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, according to the South's military. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114