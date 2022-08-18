 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ruling party's interim leader apologizes for turmoil over leadership transition

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 18, 2022 - 10:43       Updated : Aug 18, 2022 - 10:43
The ruling People Power Party's interim leadership apologizes for turmoil from its leadership transition in an emergency committee meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The ruling People Power Party's interim leadership apologizes for turmoil from its leadership transition in an emergency committee meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) apologized Thursday for turmoil from the party's leadership transition, vowing to win back people's support through "reform" and "unity."

"The party sincerely apologizes to the people and our supporters and is reflecting on itself for failing to resolve the internal conflict and division and allowing the situation to evolve into a legal fight," Rep. Joo Ho-young told the first meeting of the PPP's emergency committee.

The ruling party has been in disarray since former chairman Lee Jun-seok's party membership was suspended last month over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up.

Lee has claimed he is innocent and filed for an injunction with the Seoul Southern District Court against the PPP last week to stop the launch of the emergency leadership committee that automatically removed him from office.

The court has yet to reach a decision.

In the meeting, Joo also apologized for inappropriate behavior and remarks by some of its members and the party's lack in helping President Yoon Suk-yeol's government quickly settle down.

"The party will earn people's love and trust by reform and change and never worry people over management issues again with harmony and unity," Joo said, adding it will also actively listen to and deliver public opinion to the government.

The PPP officially broke up the Supreme Council headed by Lee and replaced it with an emergency committee headed by Joo earlier this week. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114