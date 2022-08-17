[Graphic News] S. Korean battery makers’ H1 market share falls amid Chinese advance

The global market share of major South Korean battery makers fell in the first half of this year from a year earlier amid strong growth of Chinese rivals, a report showed.
LG Energy Solution, SK On and Samsung SDI together accounted for a combined 25.8 percent share for the January-June period in terms of the total amount of battery energy registered, according to the report by market tracker SNE Research.
That marks a 9.1 percentage point decline from the previous year’s 34.9 percent.
China’s CATL retained the No. 1 spot, with its share jumping 6.2 percentage points to 34.8 percent. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)