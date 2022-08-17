 Back To Top
National

Seoul to trial banning cars from Jamsu Bridge

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Aug 17, 2022 - 17:38       Updated : Aug 17, 2022 - 17:38
A view of Jamsu Bridge (Yonhap)
A view of Jamsu Bridge (Yonhap)
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that it was considering converting Jamsu Bridge on the Han river into a pedestrian-only route.

As part of the plan, the government plans to run a pilot program, restricting traffic on the bridge from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Sunday from Aug. 28 to Oct. 30.

Also from noon to 9 p.m. on the day of traffic control, events such as street performances and outdoor movie screenings will be held on the bridge. Events and traffic control will not take place on Sept. 11, the day of Chuseok.

The southern intersection of Jamsu Bridge will operate normally during the event so that people can access Olympic-daero and Sebit floating Island. Buses 405 and 740, which originally cross the Jamsu Bridge will be temporarily diverted to the Banpo Bridge, which is directly above it.

According to a poll of 3,214 citizens conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government last year, 85 percent of all respondents said a pedestrian-only bridge on the Han River was necessary, and 40.6 percent of respondents said they had experience walking or cycling on the Jamsu Bridge.

By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
