Fashion exhibition in Washington explores evolution of Korean fashion

Lie Sang-bong’s “Chaekgado jacket” (Collection of Lie Sang-bong)

A colorful exhibition exploring the history of Korean fashion will take place in Washington, DC, this week.



“Korean Fashion: From Royal Court to Runway,” supported by the Korea Foundation, is scheduled to kick off this Saturday, at the George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum, located in the US capital.



The four-month exhibition will showcase 85 pieces of clothing, introducing Korean costume and fashion of the last 125 years, from the late Joseon era to present day. A digital display will feature Korea’s street fashion and K-pop fashion.





A bridal robe from the 19th century (The Field Museum)



The exhibition features some of the same garments that were showcased at the Korean exhibition at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, including rare examples of ceremonial and everyday clothing from the late Joseon period, such as King Gojong’s “jeogori,” the upper garment of hanbok, and “boryo,” mattresses used as floor cushions.



The exhibition will also explore the evolution of Korean clothing, highlighting the harmony between tradition and modernity, according to the foundation.



Pieces by pioneering designers such as Nora Noh, the first Korean designer to present her collection on Paris runways, from the 1950s and 1960s, hanbok designer Lee Young-hee and fashion brand Icinoo from the 1990s are on show.



Fresh-off-the-runway pieces by contemporary fashion designer Lie Sang-bong and modernized hanbok pieces by Hwang Yi-seul and Kim Young-jin will reveal how the designers blend the historical and the avant-garde, local and cosmopolitan, and high and popular culture to create their distinctive collections.





A rank badge from 19th century (Cotsen Textile Traces Study Collection)