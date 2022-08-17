 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

S. Korea calls for global cooperation against crimes in fast-growing digital asset market

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2022 - 11:35       Updated : Aug 17, 2022 - 11:35
(Financial Services Commission's Website)
(Financial Services Commission's Website)

A top financial regulator said Wednesday that it is necessary to step up global cooperation in effectively responding to crimes involving digital assets as transactions take place across borders with their impact on traditional financial markets fast expanding.

Kim So-young, vice chair of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), highlighted the need in the inauguration meeting of the recently launched private-government task force on digital assets, adding that more efforts should be made to protect investors from the market whose growth and volatility have increased significantly.

How to regulate the digital asset market has drawn keen attention especially in the wake of the recent market crash of such cryptocurrencies as TerraUSD and its sister coin Luna.

"Given the cross-border nature of digital assets, global coordination should be intensified while at the same the capability of law enforcement authorities to monitor relevant information should be beefed up in response to relevant crimes," he said.

"The need has also grown to increase the protection of investors and ensure market stability as the size of the global digital asset market and its volatility have expanded," he added.

Kim emphasized that "interconnectedness" between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial markets has been growing fast, raising the need for authorities to effectively respond to any risks related to their use in payments, regulatory oversight and such assets held by financial companies.

In a bid to achieve "sound" nurturing of the digital asset industry using such technology as blockchain, Kim said that the government should take a "technology-neutral" stance and seek regulatory modernization in a way that would enhance consumer benefits and induce creation of "quality" jobs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114