Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut 'Hunt' tops 2m admissions

This image provided by Megabox Plus M shows a scene from "Hunt." (Megabox Plus M )

"Hunt," the directorial debut of Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game," has topped 2 million admissions, box-office data showed Wednesday.

The espionage film drew 146,000 people the previous day, bringing its combined total to 2.1 million, according to the data by the Korea Film Council.

Released Aug. 10, it took seven days to reach the 2 million level, becoming the fourth most-viewed Korean film in 2022 after "The Roundup," "Hansan: Rising Dragon" and "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One."

"Hunt" is "Squid Game" star Lee's first feature, revolving around two rival intelligence agents in South Korea, Park Pyong-ho (Lee) and Lee Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), who separately chase after a North Korean spy leaking top secret information that could jeopardize national security.

"Hansan," the historical war film about a famous naval battle of Adm. Yi Sun-sin against the Japanese during the Joseon Dynasty, came in second with 88,000 people on the day to post a cumulative 6.2 million admissions.

The homegrown disaster movie "Emergency Declaration" placed third with 22,000 people, and the American action drama "Top Gun: Maverick" ranked fourth with 19,000. (Yonhap)