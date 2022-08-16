 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

DSME's net losses narrow in H1 on new orders

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 16, 2022 - 20:29       Updated : Aug 16, 2022 - 20:32
This file photo shows a liquefied natural gas carrier built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows a liquefied natural gas carrier built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (Yonhap)

South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday its net losses narrowed in the first half from a year earlier, thanks to increased orders.

DSME, the world's No. 4 shipbuilder by order backlog, said in a regulatory filing that its net losses for the six months ending in June narrowed to 667.9 billion won ($594.5 million) from 1.24 trillion won a year ago.

The company said it has received 6.67 billion won worth of orders so far this year, about 75 percent of its yearly target of 8.9 billion won.

Operating losses came down to 569.6 billion won during the same period, compared with 1.22 trillion won reported a year ago.

Revenue increased 12 percent to 2.42 trillion won a year ago, the company said.

For the three months ending in June, the company reported an operating loss of 99.5 billion won and a net loss of 176 billion won, down by 78 percent and 64 percent, respectively, from the previous quarter.

"While the losses have sharply narrowed from the first quarter, the company continued its losses due to sanctions against Russia and labor strikes," the company said in a press release.

DSME also said it had reflected provisions for 350 billion won in construction costs and other potential liabilities.

Earlier this year, subcontract workers at the DSME staged a sit-in for months, demanding wage hikes and improved working conditions.

DSME estimated the aggregate operating loss from the prolonged strike to be more than 800 billion won. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114