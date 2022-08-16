[Herald Interview] Startup bets on proliferation of virtual avatars

Jin Seung-hyuk, CEO of KLleon, poses for a photo during an interview with The Korea Herald. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)



The age of digital avatars is coming. Soon, there will be countless virtual humans taking up various roles, such as store clerks, brand models and social influencers.



Ordinary people, too, will have digital versions of themselves, though not necessarily similar looking, deployed for everyday interactions on social media and online spaces, says Jin Seung-hyuk, founder and CEO of KLleon, a Seoul-based startup specializing in technology to create virtual humans.



“I don’t think it’s a long-distant future,” said the 30-year-old entrepreneur, as he spoke of the coming “explosion” of virtual humans in a recent interview.



Avatar synthesis companies like KLleon are helping make that explosion happen.



With its self-developed deep learning technology, KLleon can turn anyone into a virtual character. All you need is a “single photo and 30 seconds of voice data,” Jin said. At CES 2022, a global tech show, the firm, which was founded in January 2019, won two innovation awards in the software and mobile app categories.



KLleon takes a two-pronged strategy to put its technology to use. One is to make digital avatar creation as easy as possible for individual users and the other is a tailored solution for institutions that need virtual characters for various purposes.



Kamelo, its mobile platform and app, takes care of the first part.



An image shows a digital avatar created by merging the photo of The Korea Herald reporter Choi Jae-hee and that of K-pop singer IU via Kamelo. (Kamelo)



At its core, Kamelo is similar to TikTok, a viral content platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance, in that it hosts numerous short-form videos.



What sets Kamelo apart is that its users do not need to appear in those videos themselves. They can create artificial intelligence-generated personas for video generation, while TikTok only offers face filters.



When this reporter checked, Kamelo had a plethora of perfect-looking virtual humans whose faces and voices seem to have been infused with those of celebrities.







A screenshot shows KLleon’s video-sharing app Kamelo, where users produce short videos using their digital avatars created through the app’s face synthesis function. (KLleon)