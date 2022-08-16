 Back To Top
Business

Full-fledged succession looms as Samsung’s Lee takes stride

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 16, 2022 - 15:23       Updated : Aug 16, 2022 - 15:23
Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is seen entering the Seoul Central District Court to attend a court session on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Samsung is envisioning a change in governance structure as a presidential pardon has virtually normalized de facto leader Lee Jae-yong’s control over the nation’s largest conglomerate.

Effective Monday, Vice Chairman Lee has been cleared of restrictions to be hired by the group’s affiliate, and to be promoted to Chairman. Lee has been holding the “Vice Chairman” title for a decade.

All eyes are on how the family-owned conglomerate would manage to complete a family succession with Lee assuming the leadership role, in part by introducing a holding company that controls Samsung affiliates, including the conglomerate’s crown jewel Samsung Electronics.

Lee is the biggest single shareholder of Samsung C&T, holding about 18 percent of voting rights in what is perceived as the company at the apex of the group’s corporate governance structure.

Samsung C&T is one of the largest shareholders of Samsung Life Insurance with about a 20 percent stake, along with Lee, who owns some 10 percent of stocks. In the meantime, Samsung Life Insurance holds the biggest stake in chips-to-consumer electronics giant Samsung Electronics, with Samsung C&T being the second.

This partly stems from a stock inheritance in April 2021 to Lee from late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who passed away in October 2020.

While the inheritance already took place, the group has been at a crossroads over a full-fledged governance structure overhaul involving Samsung C&T, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance. The three companies were reportedly advised by Boston Consulting Group about the governance overhaul.

In addition, Samsung’s Lee is reportedly scheduled to hold talks with Lee Chan-hee, the chief of Samsung’s independent compliance oversight committee, before the end of August. The committee, founded in February 2020, held a general meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the first of its kind since Vice Chairman Lee was granted a pardon. Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the matter.

Samsung has put an end to a cross-shareholding structure that had virtually allowed the founding family to exert influence over the entire Samsung group in 2018, three years after construction-to-trading arm Samsung C&T merged with textiles, chemicals and electronic chemical materials firm Cheil Industries.

Should Lee take control of the group with the succession plan, he is expected to be the last founding family member to be in the Samsung boardroom. Lee declared an end to family ownership of Samsung in May 2020, and pledged not to let any of his siblings assume a management role in the company.

Other hurdles for the succession plan include the government’s revision of the Insurance Business Act, proposed in 2020, which might force Samsung Life Insurance to hold no larger than a 3 percent stake in Samsung Electronics. Currently, Samsung Life Insurance owns an 8.5 percent stake in the tech giant.

Moreover, the pardon granted to Lee has not fully removed the legal risk on him, as a trial is ongoing on a weekly basis at the district court over Lee‘s alleged influence on Samsung’s groupwide push to merge Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
