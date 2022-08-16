Samsung SDI sets up first R&D center in US

Samsung SDI’s global R&D network (Samsung SDI)
Samsung SDI said Tuesday it had set up its first research and development center in the US in an effort to secure technological competitiveness in the burgeoning market for electric vehicles.
The Boston center, called SDI R&D America, will focus on developing new battery-related technologies in cooperation with local universities and startups that have been actively working on lithium-ion battery technology and other next-generation developments.
The new US center follows the establishment of a similar research center in Munich on July 1 that aims to nurture innovative battery manufacturing technology and infrastructure.
Samsung SDI said it hopes to attract more global talent and establish a strong R&D network in key markets. The company plans to set up another R&D center in China next year.
Last year, Samsung SDI invested a total of 877.6 billion won ($670.38 million) in research alone last year, outpacing its local rivals.
"The establishment of R&D centers abroad is to further enhance our product quality with advanced technology developed by global talent. Starting with the ones in the US and Europe, we will continue to make more R&D centers in various regions,” said Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)