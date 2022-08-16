CJ ENM launches new channel on US streaming platform Peacock

CJ ENM Picks logo (CJ ENM)
South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM announced that it has expanded into the US as a free-to-view addition to Peacock, US media and entertainment company NBC Universal’s streaming platform.
According to the company, CJ ENM will offer Korean content which includes dramas, movies and K-pop programs via Peacock’s CJ ENM branded channel “CJ ENM Picks.”
CJ ENM’s collaboration with Peacock is the Korean company’s second partnership with a US media company, following “K-Content by CJ ENM,” the company’s newly launched channel on Paramount Global’s free ad-supported streaming television Pluto TV, in December 2021.
“The contents that are set to be serviced on Peacock and Pluto TV are different. We hope to release six to eight different projects on the streaming platforms each month,” a CJ ENM official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.
The official added that the weekly K-pop chart show “M Countdown,” K-pop music competition program “Kingdom: Legendary War” (2021), reality show “Youn’s Kitchen” (2017), tvN’s hit drama series “I Need Romance 2012” (2012), “Reply 1994” (2013), “Cheese in the Trap” (2016), romance film “Finding Mr. Destiny” (2010) and comedy drama “Sunny” (2011) will be available on Peacock.
As Korean content, led by the rise of K-pop and K-dramas, grow in popularity globally, CJ ENM is seeking to expand the market for its intellectual property-based content overseas.
“CJ ENM will put its effort not only in producing global hit series, but also expand its distribution channels through more partnerships with overseas streaming platforms,” Seo Jang-ho, senior vice president of CJ ENM’s content business, said in a press release Tuesday.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)