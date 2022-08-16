How wet wipes are escaping plastic waste controls in South Korea

A person picks a wet wipe from a package box. (123rf)





In just a few years, wet wipes have become a daily necessity that many can’t live without.



They are used for everything from baby’s bottoms to floor spills, potentially virus-contaminated door handles and facial makeup. They are convenient, hygienic and cheap.



But this handy invention doesn’t come cost-free.



The wipes, or at least most of the ones sold in Korea now, are not biodegradable. Made of plastic fibers, it could take more than 100 years for them to decompose or dissolve, experts say.



Yet, Korea is not doing much other than just watching the use of plastic wipes expand and diversify.



A Korea Herald investigation has found that the Environment Ministry, which earlier this year publicized a plan to ban free offerings of plastic wet tissues at restaurants and cafes, has clearly lost enthusiasm for the move. If realized, the scheme would have marked the first real step to curbing wet wipes use in Korea.



“The prevalent view among the public is that banning wet wipes at restaurants could be met with hygiene concerns from customers due to virus risks,” said Seo Young-tae, the ministry’s director of resources circulation policy division.



In January, the ministry gave advance notice of the legislation, which would revise the Promotion of Saving and Recycling of Resources Act and, among others, ban single-use plastic wet wipes in restaurants and coffee shops. The draft legislation says non-plastic wet tissues or towels must be used in those establishments as substitutes.



Conventional cloth towels – which can be reused after washing – would be one option, but there appears to be a strong aversion to them, stemming from hygiene concerns such as germs and bacteria. Wet towels were more widely used in restaurants in the past until single-use wipes replaced them precisely for that reason.



The ministry is still striving to submit a legislative proposal for the act’s revision by the end of this year, Seo said.



“It won’t be a full ban on the use of wet tissues. We will consider other options such as encouraging the use of paper tissues instead,” he said. “For the environment, we should push ahead with the ban. But when it involves sanitation, the problem gets very thorny,” he added.



The ministry’s hesitation on wet wipes contrasts with its more assertive stance on other disposable items in cafes and restaurants. Since April, 18 single-use items including plastic cutlery and toothpicks have been banned in cafes and restaurants. From Nov. 24, several new items will be added to the list, including plastic straws, stir sticks and takeaway cups.



Wet wipes, however, will remain unregulated.





