Lawmakers from S. Korea, Japan to visit Washington as part of State Department program

Rep. Chung Jin-suk (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly; Rep. Kim Han-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) (L); and DP Rep. Yun Ho-jung pledge allegiance to the flag last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Lawmakers from South Korea and Japan will visit Washington later this week as part of a US State Department invitation program, where they are expected to discuss various pending issues, including strengthening trilateral cooperation, officials said Tuesday.

The South Korean participants are National Assembly Vice Speaker Chung Jin-suk, Reps. Kim Seok-ki and Kim Jung-jae from the ruling People Power Party, and Reps. Kim Han-jung and Lee Jae-jung from the main opposition Democratic Party, according to officials.

They are scheduled to depart for the US on Saturday for a weeklong visit.

About three to five Japanese lawmakers are also expected to attend the program.

"Lawmakers from South Korea, the US and Japan plan to meet and discuss restoring the traditional trilateral ties and other issues," Chung said, adding the trip will also include visits to the White House and major intelligence agencies. (Yonhap)