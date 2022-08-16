Bill Gates to speak on COVID-19 response at National Assembly

Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks at a news conference during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on May 25. (AP-Yonhap)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was set to deliver a speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday on the importance of international health cooperation in the face of contagious diseases like COVID-19.

Gates was to meet with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and key politicians Tuesday morning ahead of addressing the parliamentary budget committee about global health cooperation.

Later Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder is scheduled to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol. The two spoke by phone and discussed their responses to the pandemic in June. (Yonhap)