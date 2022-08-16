Blinken highlights Korea-US alliance on S. Korea's Liberation Day

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the importance of the US-South Korea alliance on Monday, while congratulating the Asian ally on its national day.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I send my kindest regards and congratulations to the Republic of Korea and the South Korean people as you celebrate your National Day," the top US diplomat said in a released statement.

South Korea observes Aug. 15 as Liberation Day, marking its freedom from Japanese colonial rule that lasted from 1910 through 1945.

"For nearly seventy years, through our ironclad alliance, the United States and the Republic of Korea have promoted freedom, democracy, and human rights throughout the region and beyond," added Blinken, referring to South Korea by its official name.

South Korea and the US formed their alliance by signing a mutual defense treaty in October 1953, shortly after the 1950-53 Korean War ended on July 27 that year.

"Our alliance, strengthened by our shared history of sacrifice and friendship, remains the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for the Indo-Pacific. As we stand shoulder to shoulder, the Republic of Korea and the United States will continue to strengthen our strong bonds and collaboratively confront the most pressing regional and global challenges," said Blinken.

"I look forward to continuing cooperation while expanding the impact of our strategic partnership globally," he added. (Yonhap)