[Herald Review] Lee Jun-ho presents romantic summer night at ‘Before Midnight’

Singer-actor Lee Jun-ho performs during his fan concert “Before Midnight” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Seoul’s Olympic Park, Sunday. (JYP Entertainment)

From when the blue sky turned rosy pink then into an inky black, singer and actor Lee Jun-ho, who is also from the K-pop boy group 2PM, presented a romantic summer night to the audience at his fan concert titled, “Before Midnight.”



The Sunday concert, which was the last day of the singer-actor’s three-day show held at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Seoul’s Olympic Park, attracted nearly 5,000 fans to the venue. Since it was a concert and fan meeting combined, Lee performed a total of 16 songs and spent some time communicating with the fans over the 2 1/2 hours.



As the clock struck 5 p.m., excited fans filled the stadium with deafening screams while waving their light sticks as he walked out onstage. After shouting “Let’s go,” Lee kicked off Sunday’s event with the title track “Flashlight” of his second best solo album, “Two,” released in January 2019. He continued with “Instant Love” and “Nobody Else,” showing off his fresh charm.





Singer-actor Lee Jun-ho performs during his fan concert “Before Midnight” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Seoul’s Olympic Park, Sunday. (JYP Entertainment)

Singer-actor Lee Jun-ho performs during his fan concert “Before Midnight” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Seoul’s Olympic Park, Sunday. (JYP Entertainment)

With thousands of fans calling his name after the first few numbers, Lee greeted fans, waving.



“Hello everyone, this is 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho, actor Lee Jun-ho and your Lee Jun-ho,” he said. “Welcome to ‘Before Midnight.’ It feels a little bit different since it is my last day (of the concert). I hope you enjoy it until the end.”



The night continued with Lee performing songs such as “Canvas,” “Fire,” “So Good,” “Like A Star” and “I’m in Love.” The concert’s set list was full of songs that the artist had helped write and compose. Some of the songs such as “Darling” and “Ice Cream” were featured in his Japanese albums.



Lee also took the time to talk to his fans, picking out keywords and topics they had suggested, such as his summer break, busy summer schedules and song playlists.





Concertgoers at the “Lee Jun-ho 2022 Fan-Con ‘Before Midnight’” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Seoul’s Olympic Park, Sunday (JYP Entertainment)

“There are many onstage performances that I would like to show, so I thought about holding a concert, too. But since I wanted to talk with you guys as well, I decided to host a fan concert instead. ... Summer is a special season for me and I wanted to make it more meaningful by spending time with you. I’m very pleased to hear your loud cheers after a long time,” he said.



As per popular demand, he also showcased some parts of 2PM’s “My House,” before moving onto more mellow ballad songs.



Spicing up the evening, his electric performance of “Insane” and “Pressure” kept the crowd at fever pitch as he sang and danced blindfolded.





Singer-actor Lee Jun-ho performs during his fan concert “Before Midnight” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Seoul’s Olympic Park, Sunday. (JYP Entertainment)