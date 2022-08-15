 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Volkswagen’s R-Line Arteon makes Korean debut

By Hong Yoo
Published : Aug 15, 2022 - 15:23       Updated : Aug 15, 2022 - 15:23
The new Arteon R-Line 4MOTION (Volkswagen Korea)
The new Arteon R-Line 4MOTION (Volkswagen Korea)
Volkswagen’s R-Line Arteon, a sportier version of the flagship sedan, made its debut in South Korea in July.

The new Arteon R-Line 4MOTION has been revamped with a bold front bumper that creates a balanced look of the chassis.

The car also comes with a 20-inch Nashville Alloy wheel, a black rear tailgate spoiler, and a quad muffler to enhance the design of the sports sedan.

Inside the car, black titanium nappa leather applied on the seats not only gives the car a sophisticated look but is also capable of tightly embracing the driver and the passengers when driving in sports mode.

The performance of the new Arteon R-Line 4MOTION has been improved from the standard model as well with the next generation EA288 evo 2.0 TDI engine that offers maximum torque of 40.8 kilogram-meters.

Volkswagen also implemented an Harman Kardon sound system to offer high-quality audio inside the car.

Diverse convenience and safety features such as a head-up display, a 360-degree area view camera, a multi-function steering wheel, and an easy-open truck are also found in the sports sedan.

The new Arteon R-Line 4MOTION is priced at 59.81 million won ($45,801).

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114