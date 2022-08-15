 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 1st time in 7 days

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 15, 2022 - 10:16       Updated : Aug 15, 2022 - 10:16
People wait in line for tests at a COVID-19 testing center in southeastern Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)
People wait in line for tests at a COVID-19 testing center in southeastern Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 for the first time in seven days Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend amid the spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.

The country reported 62,078 new COVID-19 infections, including 396 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 21,418,036, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The daily tally stayed above 100,000 for the past six days, with new cases reaching a four-month high of 151,748 on Wednesday.

South Korea reported 50 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 25,673, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 521, up nine from a day earlier. (Yonhap)

